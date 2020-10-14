OLYMPIA - Shellfish managers have approved six more days of razor clam digging starting Oct. 16 after marine toxin tests showed the clams are safe to eat.
The agency continues to emphasize ‘digging while distancing’ to support efforts by community health experts to ensure a fun and safe razor clam season.
“Close proximity can accelerate the spread of COVID-19, so we’re asking the public to take steps to thoroughly prepare for their visits to avoid increasing risk,” said Larry Phillips, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife coastal region director, who notes that the Department is being guided by risk assessments by local and state health officials.
Health agencies are asking people to:
- Stay home if sick,
- Practice social distancing of at least six feet,
- Mask up,
- Bring Personal Protective Equipment like hand sanitizer,
- Leave no Trace: Pack out belongings and garbage,
- Purchase licenses ahead of the trip,
- Bring non-cash payment methods to reduce contact, and
- Follow local ordinances and guidelines.
“Abundant razor clam populations are allowing for numerous digging opportunities along 58 miles of coastal beaches this year," said Ayres. "And, it is important that clam diggers only dig where it is allowed, prefer weekday digging if possible to avoid crowds, and spread out while digging, especially now.”
“Digging on closed beaches could result in a fine,” said Ayres. “Mocrocks and Copalis open on alternate days and diggers should be checking the season schedule and observing signs to determine that they are digging legally on the right beach.”
Mocrocks beach is open on Friday, Sunday, and Tuesday during the upcoming dig while Copalis is open Saturday, Monday and Wednesday. Razor clam co-managers negotiated this schedule to ensure good access to low tides for both tribal and non-tribal diggers.
Razor clam diggers can find detailed beach maps that indicate locations and local names for beaches on WDFW’s razor clam webpages.
The approved razor clam digs to date, along with low tides and beaches, are listed below:
P.M. TIDES:
- Oct. 16, Friday, 7:00 pm, -0.7; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Oct. 17, Saturday, 7:47 pm, -1.3; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Oct. 18, Sunday, 8:35 pm, -1.5; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Oct. 19, Monday, 9:24 pm, -1.4; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
- Oct. 20, Tuesday, 10:16 pm, -1.0; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
- Oct. 21, Wednesday, 11:12 pm, -0.5; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
“Diggers want to be sure to come prepared with good lighting devices and always keep an eye on the surf, particularly at this time of year when low tides come at dusk and after dark,” said Ayres.
