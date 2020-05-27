OLYMPIA - The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is seeking public comments on proposed rules for this year’s recreational and commercial salmon fishing seasons.
These fishing rules are the culmination of a multi-month effort as part of the annual North of Falcon process, which gathers state, federal and tribal fishery managers to plan the Northwest's recreational and commercial salmon fisheries, with input from the public. This year’s process included more than a dozen public meetings, originally scheduled throughout the state, that occurred virtually to support public health during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We realize that this year’s salmon season-setting process looked a little different for everyone involved,” said Kyle Adicks, WDFW salmon fisheries policy lead. “We’re so appreciative of the time everyone shared with us to dial or tune in virtually, and want to give those interested another opportunity to participate in this process as we move to finalize these rules.”
To see the full rule-making package, visit https://wdfw.wa.gov/about/regulations/development#pending
The public can submit comments online at https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/management/north-falcon/public-input. WDFW is also accepting comments by email to Rules.Coordinator@dfw.wa.gov or by mail to WDFW Rules Coordinator: P.O. Box 43200, Olympia, WA 98504-3200.
WDFW will also take public comment at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, during a public hearing. To support continuing COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, the hearing will be available to the public through webinar or conference call.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is the state agency tasked with preserving, protecting, and perpetuating fish, wildlife, and ecosystems, while providing sustainable fishing, hunting, and other recreation opportunities.
