OLYMPIA – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) invites the public to submit written comment on a proposed target shooting rule update by June 10.
The proposed rule update defines recreational target shooting, identifies when and where target shooting is allowed or prohibited, and describes allowable and prohibited targets for use on WDFW-managed lands.
The proposed rule also defines a required backstop as an unobstructed earthen mound or bank at least eight feet in height which must stop the progress of and contain all projectiles, ricochets, and fragments in a safe manner.
"We want your feedback on the proposed rule to help guide our rulemaking process," said Joel Sisolak, WDFW planning, recreation and outreach section manager. "Let us know if the proposed rule meets the goal of continuing to provide quality shooting opportunities while improving public safety and protecting habitat."
WDFW is conducting an environmental review on this proposed action in accordance with the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA). The public can provide input on environmental impacts via this survey or email comments to SEPADesk2@dfw.wa.gov. WDFW must receive comments by June 10.
The Fish and Wildlife Commission will host a public hearing for this rule update at their June 12 meeting. Visit the department's website for more information on target shooting.
WDFW is the primary state agency tasked with preserving, protecting, and perpetuating fish, wildlife, and ecosystems, while providing sustainable fishing and hunting opportunities. The department manages about a million acres of land, with 33 wildlife areas and nearly 500 water access sites around the state. These public lands help sustain wildlife habitat and public recreation opportunities for current and future generations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.