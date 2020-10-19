OLYMPIA – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is looking for applicants for up to 12 vacant positions on its Puget Sound Recreational Fisheries Enhancement Fund Oversight Committee, which helps to advise the department on investments to conserve, enhance, and promote recreational fishing within Puget Sound and Lake Washington.
“Having direct input from Puget Sound anglers is critical as we determine where and how to prioritize investments that can help create successful and fun fishing experiences,” said Mark Baltzell, WDFW stateside salmon and steelhead manager.
Comprised of members who live in the Puget Sound area, the committee helps identify investments in projects that help to support research, hatchery facilities, marketing and outreach, and habitat restoration throughout Puget Sound.
New committee members will be expected to serve a two-year term and participate in quarterly meetings, primarily held virtually to ensure the safety and health of committee members, agency staff, and the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. Interested individuals can apply by sending the following information to Raquel Crosier at Raquel.Crosier@dfw.wa.gov.
- Candidate’s name, address, telephone number and email.
- Relevant experience and reasons for wanting to serve as a committee member.
- Demonstrated commitment to respectful and productive dialogue and an ability to work with those with differing perspectives.
- List of organizations the candidate represents and the methods they would use to solicit and share information about the committee’s work to their respective communities.
The Washington State Legislature established this committee in 2013 to advise the department on how to spend Puget Sound recreational fisheries enhancement fund dollars. A portion of the recreational fisheries enhancement fund is allocated to Puget Sound-specific activities based on an annual participation survey of anglers.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is the state agency tasked with preserving, protecting, and perpetuating fish, wildlife, and ecosystems, while providing sustainable fishing, hunting, and other recreation opportunities.
