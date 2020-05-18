The Washington Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) is unable to hold traditional Memorial Day observances this year, which includes traditional public ceremonies, due to gathering restrictions in place from the Stay Home, Stay Healthy order.
While we are unable to host public ceremonies, WDVA remains committed to honoring Veterans with the solemn dignity and respect they’ve earned through their service and sacrifice. The cemeteries in Medical Lake, Orting and Port Orchard will display wreaths, donated by community groups.
Other public events typically associated with Memorial Day, including placement of flags at gravesites by volunteers, will not take place in order to comply with physical distancing restrictions. WDVA will place the flags to ensure veterans are honored and remembered. We thank all community volunteers for their understanding and look forward to their assistance with this activity next year.
Cemetery visitors are asked to adhere to CDC guidelines and maintain physical distancing while visiting. Families may continue the tradition of placing flowers and small American flags at their loved one’s gravesite.
We remind the public that pets and the use of any tobacco or vaping device are prohibited on cemetery grounds out of respect for those interred on these hallowed grounds and their families.
Thank you for your understanding as we work to protect the health and safety of our community and staff.
2020 Governor Inslee Proclamation: https://www.dva.wa.gov/proclamation-2020-memorial-day-0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.