Visits to the emergency room have declined in Washington and across the country since the COVID-19 pandemic began. So far in April, visits to emergency departments in Washington are down nearly 40 percent compared to last year. It’s not entirely clear why, but it may be a combination of a number of factors.
It’s certainly likely that some causes for emergency room visits have decreased. With so many of us at home, we are driving less and working less, so it makes sense that there would be fewer visits to the emergency room for motor vehicle crashes and work-related injuries.
A more concerning possibility is that people who need emergent care may avoid the emergency room. It could be that people who have lost their jobs and health insurance may avoid going to the emergency room when they need to because they are concerned about the cost. If you have lost your job or your health care coverage, don’t wait to need care. Go to WAhealthplanfinder to see what coverage you are eligible for. Free or low-cost Apple Health is available year-round and a special enrollment is available to people who have life changes as a result of COVID-19.
People may also avoid the emergency room because of fear of catching COVID-19. Hospitals are working hard to make sure that emergency rooms stay safe. If you are in need of emergent care, the safest thing for you to do is go to the emergency room. It’s important not to wait too long to get medical care when you need it.
- Call 911 for situations that cannot wait, such as choking, severe chest pain or pressure, or a seizure that lasted 3 to 5 minutes.
- Go to an emergency room or call 911 for help for problems like trouble breathing, fainting, unusual or bad headache (especially if it started suddenly), severe pain anywhere on the body, severe allergic reaction, high fever with headache and stiff neck or that does not get better with medicine, poisoning or overdose, suicidal thoughts, or seizures.
- If you are not sure what to do, call your health care provider for advice. You may be advised to go to the emergency room or it may be something an urgent care clinic can help with.
Avoiding needed health care doesn’t keep us safe. If you are having an emergency, call 911 or go to the emergency room.
Practice compassion
As you check on your loved ones staying safe at home, make sure they know how to get emergency care if they need it.
Stay home (unless you’re having an emergency!) and stay healthy,
More Information.
Information in this blog changes rapidly. Check the state’s COVID-19 website for up-to-date and reliable info at coronavirus.wa.gov.
Answers to your questions or concerns about COVID-19 in Washington state may be found at our website. You can also contact our call center at
1–800–525–0127. Hours: 6 am-10 pm, seven days a week.
