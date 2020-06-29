Whiskey Dog of the week

Meet Whiskey! He is a 3-year-old, 71# Saddleback German Shepherd, who is available for adoption on 06-18-2020. Whiskey has a happy disposition, is loving, smart, and a big cuddler. He is a people dog who makes an excellent companion, and family dog with children 13+ who are kind, and dog savvy. Whiskey is dog selective (will need proper introduction), looking for potential fur siblings who are his size, and preferably female. He loves car rides, yard and ball play, and long walks. Whiskey will need a securely fenced yard (he has escaped through gates in the past), and plenty of exercise. Whiskey is a volunteer favorite!
Further questions? Currently, emails are the only method of communication. We all care about the health of our 2-legged caregivers and the community at large, so as a precaution we are suspending our public open hours. We are still taking email inquiries, on-line applications and will be in touch with you as soon as we are able. We appreciate everyone’s understanding during this time! Stay Well!
KENNEL CONTACT INFORMATION:
Email: thedoghouse3091@hotmail.com
Telephone: (360) 432-3091
