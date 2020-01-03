December 28, 2019 – Olympia, Wash. – The Olympia Farmers Market begins the Winter Market Season on Saturday, January 4. Our local farms will bring the winter storage crops you expect this time of year plus greens, herbs, pasture-raised meats, dairy products, and more. Our vendors will be selling other market favorites such as sauerkraut, jam, cured meats, seafood, and wine will be available along with a large selection of baked goods plus restaurants with prepared food. Listen to daily live music and peruse the handmade work of many local artists, including jewelers, woodworkers, and more.
Enjoy a free warm beverage when you visit the Market—stop by the Market office to receive your beverage coupon and list of participating restaurants. Win market merchandise and vendor products in our daily, no purchase necessary, raffle. Enter to win at the Market’s outreach table and pick up information, including market information, local farm maps, visitor guides, and more.
Winter Market hours at The Olympia Farmers Market begin Saturday, January 4. The Market will be open every Saturday in January, February, and March from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
The Market is open year-round and returns to its 4-day a week schedule in April. Beginning on Thursday, April 2, the Market will be open Thursday through Sunday until the end of October.
ABOUT THE OLYMPIA FARMERS MARKET: In operation since 1975, The Olympia Farmers Market is home to over 100 vendors from the South Puget Sound area. Now open year-round, over 150 days a year, we see approximately 500,000 visitors a year.
We have a dedicated staff and a volunteer Board of Directors who are committed to our mission “to promote and encourage the development of local, small-scale agriculture and ensure a dynamic market balance for small, local growers and others to make available their products to residents of this community.” We are proud to be an active component of the Olympia community for 45 years. Centrally located on the waterfront of downtown Olympia, near the Hands on Children’s Museum and WET Science Center, area residents and visitors can enjoy local farm-fresh produce, artisan foods, wine, plant starts, cut flowers, fresh and cured meats, dairy, fresh baked goods, seafood, jams, and preserves, pastries, handcrafted gifts, local arts and more, with restaurants and plenty of covered seating, all set to daily live music.
