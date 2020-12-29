December 28, 2020– Olympia, Wash. – The Olympia Farmers Market begins the Winter Market Season on Saturday, January 2. Local farms will bring the winter storage crops you expect this time of year plus greens, herbs, pasture-raised meats, dairy products and more. Our vendors will be selling other market favorites such as sauerkraut, jam, cured meats, seafood and wine, along with a large selection of baked goods. Peruse the handmade work of many local artists, including jewelers, woodworkers, potters and more.
The Market will be open every Saturday in January, February, and March from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Online shopping is available with contactless pickup on Saturdays at the Market.
The Market is open year-round and returns to its high season schedule in April. Stay tuned for finalized schedule details as we continue to follow the guidelines of public health officials to ensure the safety of our vendors and customers during COVID-19.
