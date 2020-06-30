Olympia - Throughout Washington State residents have celebrated Independence Day with community events that feature food, music, entertainment, and public fireworks displays. These displays are a safe way to enjoy fireworks, conducted by licensed, trained professionals. However, many community fireworks displays will be not be held this year due to social distancing requirements.
The Washington State Fire Marshal's Office (SFMO) recognizes that many residents may choose to purchase and discharge fireworks at home this year.
The SFMO encourages those who choose to celebrate with fireworks at home to purchase only from a licensed and permitted retail stand, discharge them only in areas where legally allowed, follow proper safety recommendations, and to be aware of the current requirements related to COVID-19.
For more information visit http://www.wsp.wa.gov/fireworks/ or call (360) 596-3929.
