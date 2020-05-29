Olympia – The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is seeking anyone with information about the theft of a historical marker from the Capitol Campus. The marker was placed on the west campus by the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1924 to mark the location of Washington’s First Governor Isaac Stevens’ house.
It is believed the theft occurred during the week of May 11th, when someone pried the metal plaque off of the stone. If you have any information as to the location of the plaque or who is responsible for the vandalism and theft, please contact the Trooper Nick Casto at 360-596-3990.
