SHELTON - Less than a handful of people are being isolated in Mason County due to possible exposure to coronavirus, but the emergency surrounding the contagious disease is very serious.
That’s why Mason County Commissioners announced an emergency proclamation on Wednesday. The proclamation mandates that the Mason County Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan be implemented. The proclamation also directs county offices and departments “to utilize county resources and do everything reasonably possible to assist in an effort to respond to and recover from the outbreak."
In an interview with Jeff Slakey and Spencer Hughes on iFIBER ONE News Radio's Daybreak program on Wednesday, Mason County’s health officer says the local health district is making a concerted effort to educate groups of people who may be more susceptible to the virus which includes: nursing homes, homeless people and schools.
