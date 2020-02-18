9:32 pm UPDATE
A Mason county boy was found safe after missing for 24 hours. Authorities have determined that Thomas is ok after a medical evaluation. Thomas was found near the area where he disappeared. We’ll have more info as it becomes available.
BELFAIR - The law and loved ones are frantically searching for a child who vanished Monday afternoon in north Mason County. On Tuesday, Mason County Chief Deputy Ryan Spurling told the media that 10-year-old Thomas Leinneweber had run away from home on Monday.
Spurling says Thomas had reportedly gone to a friend’s house sometime on Monday. Authorities say the friend had supplied Thomas with some fruit prior to disappearing into the wilderness. Search parties on the ground and in the air but to no avail. A neighbor told searchers that he say Thomas at 2 p.m. on Monday and fresh banana peels that were left behind in a pump house near the 3000 block of Rasor Rd. West and Labrador Ln. were suspected to from Thomas. Spurling told iFIBER ONE News that there’s no indication that the missing boy is not alive.
“Thomas was born and raised in a remote village in the Yukon,” Spurling explained. “You needed a bush plane to fly to that village.” Spurling says the Sheriff’s department was told by family that Thomas knows how to navigate the woods and is “very good” in cold weather. Overnight temperatures were in the 20’s on Monday going into Tuesday. Sheriff’s officials added that the terrain in the surrounding area is difficult with thick brush and contour drops.
iFIBER ONE News reached out to Thomas’s older brother’s family who were on the road looking for him during the conversation via telephone.
“We won’t stop driving and looking until he’s found,” said Ashley Leinneweber, Thomas’s brother’s wife.
iFIBER ONE News asked Ashley about why Thomas, who lived with his mother, would run away.
“We don’t know exactly, Chris (Thomas’s brother) and I aren’t close with her but we do know that Thomas told his friends that ‘he wasn’t being treated right.’”
iFIBER ONE News asked Ashley and sheriff’s officials about whether Thomas had indicated any kind of timeline to his friends about how long he had planned to stay missing. Spurling was unable to asked that and the Leinneweber’s intel on that subject was limited.
“It doesn’t sound like he plans on coming back,” Ashley said.
Thomas is described as an Alaskan Native male, 4’6”, 60 lbs, hair is short-black, with brown eyes. He wears black rimmed eye glasses. He was last seen wearing a camo Carhartt coat, blue jeans, and either brown Romeo boots or black rubber boots.
The search for Thomas Leinneweber will continue throughout the week. Crews are searching in the area between Trails End Lake and Devereaux Lake.
