NAPA, Cali. - An Olympia woman has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus according to the Seattle Times.
59-year-old Marianne Obenchain was admitted to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, California, on Monday after being quarantined on a Diamond Princess cruise ship for about two weeks. The ship was coming back from Japan. Obenchain is being treated in isolation at the California hospital. She was one of two cruise ship passengers that tested positive for the illness.
Obenchain is the second Washington resident to test positive for the deadly virus. A Snohomish County man contracted the illness about a month ago. That man has since been discharged from the Everett hospital he was being treated at and has been recovering at home.
