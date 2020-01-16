Two state legislators are proposing a bill that would mandate cities with a population of over 15,000 to develop homeless housing plans and increase capacity in shelters.
House Bill 2469 gets cities and counties with a population of over 40,000 to comply with Washington state guidelines. The state is requiring cities and counties to change their existing homeless plans by this December.
Further requirements indicated in the bill would mandate municipalities to provide larger shelter and camping space capacity “equivalent to at least 50 percent of people in the jurisdiction” who inhabit areas deemed unfit for living.
Also, city and county governments will need to make recommendations for changes required at the state level to ensure compliance.
According to KXLY, there are several measures included in bolstering local plans:
Rental/furnishing of living units
Costs for developing transitional/permanent housing
Subsidies for transitional housing
Emergency eviction prevention programs and rental subsidies
Outreach services
Census data collection
Performance measures
Cost evaluation
Rental vouchers
