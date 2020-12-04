SEATTLE -- Washingtonians' cell phones can now help track the spread of COVID-19.
WA Notify launched this week and, when activated, can inform the phone's user if they've been in close contact with someone who has testified positive for the coronavirus.
More than a dozen states already have a similar tracing method in place.
Mike Faulk, Gov. Jay Inslee's press secretary, said WA Notify will supplement contact tracing, which has run into roadblocks.
"People seem reluctant about their privacy to interact with contact tracers," Faulk explained. "And so we think one way to help with that while we continue contact tracing is to offer other alternatives that can kind of meet the same goals."
Washingtonians can voluntarily activate the tracing program, which is an anonymous notification system that doesn't collect or reveal users' location or personal data.
Research shows virus spread can be slowed, even if a small number of people sign up for digital notification systems.
Some Washingtonians initially expressed skepticism about the privacy of the system. Faulk said it's designed to ensure everyone remains anonymous.
"It won't tell you who that person is or where you were when that happened," Faulk clarified. "But it will tell you that you may have been exposed and it will give you a list of things that you should probably do now that you have that information."
WA Notify is already available on iPhones, and can be turned on under settings and exposure notifications. Android users need to download the app in order to use it.
