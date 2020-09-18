OLYMPIA, Wash. – As summer comes to a close, the Washington Health Benefit Exchange (Exchange) is reminding individuals who lost their health coverage as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and were given more time to enroll that they have until September 30, 2020 to contact Washington Healthplanfinder’s Customer Support Center or an Exchange certified Navigator, Broker, or Enrollment center to secure coverage.
“Many Washingtonians have lost their health coverage due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” said Exchange Chief Marketing Officer Michael Marchand. “We encourage those who are no longer receiving health coverage to review their options on Washington Healthplanfinder and secure coverage for the rest of the year.”
The current pandemic continues to weigh heavily on those seeking insurance coverage in Washington state. The typical 60-day sign up window for individuals losing coverage was extended earlier this year as part of the Exchange’s ongoing COVID-19 response efforts.
“We’ve seen individuals come in during this deadline extension, and we know there are more who can take advantage of this opportunity before the end of the month,” added Marchand.
Even after the deadline extension ends September 30, individuals losing employer coverage, or other minimum essential coverage, can still get covered. Individuals have up to 60 days before or after their coverage end date to report that change and sign up through Washington Healthplanfinder.
Standard qualifying events that allow individuals to sign up outside the annual open-enrollment period include:
• Loss of coverage (including employer coverage, COBRA, or other types of minimum essential coverage)
• A change in income that makes someone newly eligible for the federal subsidies (including people currently receiving coverage off-Exchange)
• Marriage, birth of a child, or move within the state
Anyone requiring help signing up for coverage through Washington Healthplanfinder may contact the Customer Support Center between 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at 1-855-923-4633; TTY: 855-627-9604. They may also contact an Exchange certified Navigator, Broker, or Enrollment center who can answer insurance questions and help with enrollment. Free help from local experts is accessible via the WAPlanfinder Mobile App or by visiting: https://www.wahealthplanfinder.org/_content/find-expert-advice.html.
