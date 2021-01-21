State Representative Dan Griffey introduced a new bill this week aimed at protecting minors from pornography and sexual predators.
House Bill 1292 would criminalize the act of knowingly providing pornographic and other harmful materials to a minor by anyone 18-years or older.
"This bill is extremely important to me," said Griffey, R-Allyn. "Anyone who knowingly exposes a minor to pornographic and other harmful, salacious material has only one objective in mind. These monsters are grooming their victims with the intent to have a sexual relationship with them. We have to protect our children and youth from these predators, and this legislation will help do that."
If the bill passes, a person who provides harmful material to a minor would be guilty of a gross misdemeanor. Additionally, if the offending individual has previously been convicted of a felony sexual offense, they would be guilty of a class C felony.
"This is an absolute no-brainer," said Griffey. "All of these predatory monsters who prey on minors should be punished to the full extent possible. My goal with this legislation is to wipe out all grooming activities that serial pedophiles use to pursue having sex with children. I will do everything in my power to see that these offenders are held accountable for their actions."
House Bill 1292 has been referred the Public Safety Committee, where it awaits a formal hearing.
