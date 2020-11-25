Olympia – With fewer people gathering this holiday weekend, there may be more homes across the state filled with the smell of turkey dinner than ever before. The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) reminds residents to keep kitchen fire safety a priority when preparing this year’s Thanksgiving meal.
There have been nearly 60 Thanksgiving Day kitchen fires in Washington State over the last five years and unattended cooking is the leading cause. Thanksgiving dinner usually involves a number of dishes cooking all at once with a lot of distractions in and around the kitchen.
The SFMO makes these recommendations to keep cooking safe this holiday season:
· Stay in the kitchen while cooking dishes on the stovetop. When roasting a turkey or any items in the oven, set a timer and be sure to check on them regularly.
· If you have a stovetop fire, slide a lid over the pan, turn off the burner, and let the pan cool completely.
· For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed until cool.
· Keep flammable materials like oven mitts, wooden utensils, food wrappers, and towels away from burners.
· Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the stove and areas where hot food is being prepared.
For more information, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 360-596-3929.
