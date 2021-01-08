SEATTLE - Americans watched in alarm this week as pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. The Muslim community in Washington state also watched in shock and feared what would come next.
Imraan Sidiqqi, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations Washington, said he and other Muslims have been the target of attacks from Trump supporters over the past four years, so his organization sent out an alert for community members to stay vigilant when the siege began.
"Just anticipating that for those who weren't able to make it out to DC for this violent protest," said Sidiqqi. "They're still going to be the folks that are in different local areas looking for ways to act out and to channel their pent-up rage."
Trump supporters were also in Olympia and some armed protesters broke away from a rally at the state Capitol to storm the Governor's Mansion, breaking down a fence surrounding it.
Siddiqi said Trump supporters in Washington DC acted with a sense of impunity he doubts people of color could get away with.
He said police handled Black Lives Matter protesters much more violently over the summer, and also notes that Muslims in America often have been labeled terrorists over the past two decades.
"What constitutes a mob? What constitutes terrorism?" asks Sidiqqi. "These are all just questions that we should be asking because these are just displays of, like, double standards in policing and how we adjudicate these things."
Siddiqi said Americans shouldn't simply move on to the next story.
"It's important to realize that this is not normal," said Sidiqqi. "This is not OK for something like this to happen, and that we really need to have a national conversation [on] how these things are handled."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.