SHELTON - A local man’s day got a lot better after finding out he won $200,000 from Washington’s Lottery last Thursday.
Tyler Eichenberg of Olympia bought a $10 Mighty Jumbo Bucks Scratch Ticket from Shelton’s Arcadia Chevron on Olympic Hwy on Jan. 30.
Tyler’s chances of winning the top $200,000 prize were 3 in 1,111,530 or .00027%.
Staff at the Arcadia Chevron say this isn’t the first time they’ve sold a winning ticket. In 2014, the local fuel station sold a $1 million-dollar ticket to a local resident.
