SHELTON - Could Shelton’s Sanderson Field become the next SEA-TAC? It’s possible…says the state’s Aviation Coordinating Commission.
On Thursday, the commission released its list of six finalists for Washington’s next large commercial flight hub. Sanderson Field in Shelton was one of the six on the list. The project is in response to growing concerns about Washington State’s long-term ability to meet projected air transportation demand.
Other airports under consideration include Arlington Municipal Airport, Bremerton National Airport, Paine Field (Snohomish County Airport), Tacoma Narrows Airport (Gig Harbor), and Ed Carlson Memorial Field (South Lewis County Airport); all airports are in western Washington.
The commission identifies each airport as a site that possesses the potential for expansion.
Sanderson Field has 5,005 ft. of runway and is situated on 1,054 acres at an elevation of 273 ft. above sea level. Most operations at Sanderson field consist of general aviation and military aviation. Sanderson is owned and operated by the Port of Shelton.
“The list of six potential sites should only be considered preliminary because it only includes existing airports at this time,” said David Fleckenstein, CACC chair. “Additional work needs to be done to identify potential sites that may be more appropriate for a major airport. The work of the CACC was greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which constrained opportunities for community engagement.”
A critical next step for CACC is to engage the public to collect input about Washington’s future air transportation demand. The CACC has heard many concerns about noise and the effects on the environment and society. Future work will provide an opportunity to consider measures to reduce both noise and harmful emissions from aircraft. Some of those measures may include the potential use of Community Benefits Agreements at select airports.
The CACC’s next upcoming virtual webinar will be in February and next official meeting in the spring.
Current modeling projects that demand at Seattle Tacoma International Airport (Sea-Tac), Washington’s primary commercial airport, will exceed capacity by 2027.
For example, PSRC’s recent 2050 Forecasts for Aviation Demand states that, “regional demand for enplanements (passengers boarding for departure) is expected to grow from 24.0 million in 2018 to between 49.3 million and 55.6 million by 2050.”
The commission’s site selection factors include the following:
Available Land: A supplemental airport would require 1,000- 2,000 acres, and a replacement, or more likely a Sea-Tac equivalent sized airport could require as much as 4,600 acres.
Existing Facilities: Runway length, available land on one or both ends of the runway, adequate space to add a runway.
Environmental Constraints: Known concerns or protections for habitat and species, wetlands, weather patterns and similar topics.
Proximity to Population Centers: Travel time calculations that demonstrate good access for citizens.
Airport Sponsor: Governance; local government commitment for both development and operation, and liaison with the public, local governments, industry, and others.
Multimodal Transportation: Access to roadways, and public transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.