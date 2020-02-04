With online dating becoming more mainstream, the vulnerability those courting others via the internet increases according to one study.
A 2019 study done by backgroundchecks.org shows that 40 million Americans use dating apps. Over the last ten years, research shows a 17% increase in online dating. With more people finding romance through the web, researchers say it’s not always a pleasant experience as many are subject to abuse, scams and assaults.
The study ranked Washington state towards the top of the list as being one of the more dangerous states for online dating.
At #11, the Evergreen state yielded some alarming stats about online dating. According to info gathered by backgroundchecks.org, 6.5 people are a victim of romance fraud per 100,000. Intel also shows that there were 465 sexually transmitted disease cases stemming from online dating per 100,000, 45 rape cases per 100,000.
Out of all 50 states, Alaska was ranked as the ‘most dangerous’ for online dating and Vermont as the ‘safest’.
