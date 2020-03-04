Dean Koontz fans across the world are apparently dusting off and cracking open their 39-year-old novels titled: The Eyes of Darkness by American Novelist Dean Koontz. On Wednesday, an iFIBER ONE News reader approach us about several excerpts that were found in the book that appeared to predict the arrival of coronavirus in 2020.
The Eyes of Darkness is about a mother who sends her son, on a camping trip with a leader who has led this trip into the mountains 16 times before without mishap; that is until this time. Every single camper and leader and driver die with no explanation. As the grieving mother who is the protagonist begins to accept the fact that her son, Danny, is dead she starts getting vicious bully-like attacks from nowhere saying he is not dead, such as writing on chalk boards, words from printers and other various 'signs'. Along with her new friend, Elliot Stryker, Christina Evans sets out to find out what could have possibly happened on the day that her son 'died'.
According to Reuters, the coronavirus disease discovered in Wuhan, China in 2019 drew parallels to the novel's 'Wuhan-400' bioweapon. However, there were some identifiable differences between the real disease and the fiction bioweapon. Koontz’s novel predicts the arrival of a fatal virus in 2020.
The following are excerpts from the book:
Written in 1981, the writing in the novel is purely fictional and is mostly likely a coincidence.
