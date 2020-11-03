11/4/20 3 P.M UPDATE -- After winning Michigan, former Vice President Joe Biden is only six electoral votes away from becoming the next president of the United States. Biden is currently leading the polls in Nevada which, if he wins, will likely give him the six electoral votes needed to win the presidency. So far, 75% of the ballots that have come in have been tabulated. Biden is around 7,500 votes ahead of Donald Trump in Nevada.
As the polls close and the votes are tabulated iFIBER ONE News will update where things stand, state-by-state between Republican Presidential Incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic Challenger Joe Biden. The following information is based at data released by our news partner, the Associated Press.
**A candidate needs 270 electoral votes to win
Donald Trump
States won: Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia, South Carolina, Idaho, Utah, Missouri, Florida, Texas, Iowa
Electoral votes: 214
Joe Biden
States won: Illinois, New York, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, New Mexico, Virginia, New Hampshire, Washington, California, Oregon, Hawaii, Minnesota, Arizona, Maine, Wisconsin
Electoral Votes: 264
iFIBER ONE News will update this story until the conclusion of the presidential election.
