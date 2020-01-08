SHELTON - Based on further research, it appears that the Mason County jail inmate who escaped on foot Tuesday morning, has a violent past.
Initially, iFIBER ONE News reported that 38-year-old Donald Hartwell Jr.’s recent criminal rap sheet revealed a litany of theft crimes, but the escapee’s criminal past is darker than that.
Further information imparted to iFIBER ONE News via Mason County Superior Court shows that Hartwell was convicted of 1st degree assault in 1999. Documents reveal that when Hartwell was 18, he had stabbed Kelly Moran in the back with a knife.
Hartwell Jr. was sentenced to two years in prison for the incident.
As of Wednesday morning, Hartwell is still at-large. Mason County Sheriff's officials used the word 'unknown' when asked if Hartwell Jr. was a threat to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.