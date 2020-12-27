(The following story is subject to change after the signing of the COVID relief package Sunday night)
OLYMPIA - On Sunday, Washington State Governor Jay Inslee announced that the state will step in to provide monetary relief prior to the president‘s signature of the COVID relief bill Sunday night.
Inslee initially announced a $54 million package that will provide a one-time $550 payment to nearly 100,000 people still receiving PUA in Washington state.
The payment will be issued to all PUA claimants who were in active status during the week ending November 21st. The $550 payment equates to roughly two weeks of benefits for most PUA recipients. Those receiving regular unemployment are not eligible for the $550 payment.
Shortly after the news of the COVID relief signing broke Sunday night, Governor Jay Inslee issued a statement informing the public that the additional state relief still stands.
