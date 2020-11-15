With average daily coronavirus cases doubling statewide in the last two weeks, Washington Governor Jay Inslee says drastic measures need to be taken to preserve lives. A new round of restrictions will take effect at 11:59 p.m. on Monday night and will remain in effect until Dec. 14.
“We’re in a more dangerous position than we were in March. The choices we announce today are not easy ones, but I feel it’s the right choice. Announcing the series of measures will bring us hope to reduce the horrific rate of transmission,” Governor Inslee stated during Sunday’s press conference.
Under Inslee’s executive order, restaurants and bars must shutdown indoor service and limit orders to take out. Indoor gyms and fitness centers must also shut down. The governor is requiring the temporary shuttering of movie theaters, bowling alleys, and museums. Indoor gatherings are prohibited unless a person living outside the home has quarantined for 14 days or has received a negative COVID-19 test within the last 48 hours. Outdoor gatherings are limited to five people.
In addition, grocery and retail stores as well as churches are limited to 25% occupancy.
The modified restrictions of restaurants, will take effect Wednesday, November 18 at 12:01 AM.
The restrictions do not affect K-12 education.
To combat the economic impact of the restrictions, Governor Inslee has announced that Washington will commit another $50 million to help businesses and will disperse the funds before the end of the year.
Inslee says if congress not pass another stimulus package, Washington’s legislature will take matters into its own hands in passing some needed economic relief during its legislative session early next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.