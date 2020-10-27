On Your Mind: Opinion Piece by Bob Harris, Belfair. Titled: "Campaign Advice" County Commissioner Randy Neatherlin and Port of Allyn Commissioner Ted Jackson are locked in a highly contentious election. Mr. Jackson seems to have partnered with a citizen group that previously filed an environmental lawsuit against Mason County. This legal action in effect also dishonors Mr. Neatherlin. Hopefully it wasn't filed for political gain.
Why did Mr. Jackson lobby the County Commission without the Port's permission misrepresenting their interest in a new Belfair park?
Has this same group been advising Mr. Jackson all along?
These problems may all stem from faulty campaign advice. Certainly not a real mob but certainly not acting like a traditional campaign committee. If elected, hopefully Mr. Jackson will ignore them and rule without their advice.
