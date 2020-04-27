You can submit your "Email To The Editor" here..
If ifiberonenewsradio.com supports, allows or even likes Seth "gOOORka," the one who claims direct access to Trump in the WhiteHouse, if he, calling Democrats "GODLESS HEATHENS" if that disparage is OK with this radio station, then I need to rethink my allegiance to KMAS.
This reminds me of Hitler who called the Jews Cockroaches.
