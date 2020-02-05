You can submit your "Email To The Editor" here..
https://www.ifiberonenewsradio.com/site/forms/online_services/oped/
I attended the regularly scheduled meeting of the BOCC today to try and stop our commissioners from giving away $30,000 to a private citizen who filed a lawsuit against the county that included the following allegation: “On April 10, 2019 Plaintiff made a request for public records from Defendant for which the Defendant intentionally and in bad faith, denied said records in an effort to conceal from Plaintiff records of significant importance relating to a proposed gravel mine application on Hood Canal.”
During a closed door session County Commissioners decided not to mount a defense, choosing instead, to pay-off settle the claim. No to put too fine a point on it, but our commissioners made a decision to give $30,000 of taxpayer money to a private citizen and didn’t even bother to tell the public until the proposed settlement appeared on the agenda, worded in its entirety as follows:
“Approval of the Settlement Agreement/ Release of All Claims in the Brad Carey
v. Mason County lawsuit filed in Thurston County, Cause # 20- 2- 00081- 34.”
I was able to obtain a copy of the formal complaint, and some of the alleged conduct attributed to one of the commissioners is very worrisome. So much so that before the meeting I asked Commissioner Shutty if he would pull the item from the agenda to allow for an off-the record- discussion, and he agreed to do so. Unfortunately, he did not, and another $30,000 of your hard earned money went out the window without so much as a whisper of accountability.
If you want to know why our county struggles to meet its financial obligations while all around us communities flourish, look no further than this type of fast and loose decision coming from the BOCC.
More importantly, with leadership like this, it’s only a matter of time before someone backs the county into a multi-million dollar lawsuit and sinks any hope of recovery.
You can submit your "Email To The Editor" here..
https://www.ifiberonenewsradio.com/site/forms/online_services/oped/
(1) comment
I'm in total agreement the county is dropping the ball all over this town and the only ones paying are the citizens I have done a lot of work this past year year throughout Mason county im a resident of highland rd and I can't say the $800,000 it cost to put in could have been better used towards c street clean up a toxic waste land seeping dangerouse chemicals into a vital aquifer located near miles sand and gravel my big question is why the is toxic soil and gravel being taken from a known toxic area since c street was never classified to take toxic by products the regulations are different but all kinds of chemicals including military, industrial, and dixon, so many to list continue to pollute and cause environmental damage. Let's not forget goose lake industrial waste wood pulp mill by products, dixon and many more dangerous chemicals pumped directly into the ponds which flow where over to the ravine across the road which leads to right behind the high school where our children go to learn I have been to goose lake three is no signs warning public they are entering a toxic waste land I have pictures of barrels coming up from the black mud on goose lakes shore wake up people look around you trees should not be black roots should not be black our environment is suffering greatly shelton is the cancer capital of Washington also lets include the biosolids disposal site located on the edge of goldsboro creek bio solids is un monitored by the epa bio solids is far from safe it's the opposite its very dangerous should never be applied near lakes streams and yes this can be beneficial to farm land but this so called fertilizer is readily accessible to everyone and any one when this biosolids fertilizer sits in direct sun light the chemical process turns it into straight DIXON the county give it away and this is dispersed right next to a major vital river it's there way of keeping sewers under control and since epa doesn't monitor it well it must be ok I have proof of all this and can back up all that I have said let's not forget to mention our great green diamond who dispose God knows what on there land and let's pray there is never a emergency that requires a evacuation route to higher ground i have been to every emergency evacuation route in Mason county the gates are locked when i called to inquire about this i was informed sorry I don't know what to tell you with out a key you don't get to survive in the event of a major disaster that could mean the matter off thousands of lives that came from the county office so if they want to pay a private citizen here I am I have so much more but money is not what I want I want the community to be informed
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.