You can submit your "Email To The Editor" here. https://www.ifiberonenewsradio.com/site/forms/online_services/oped/
Fifteen years ago, I was a Dean of Students in Central Kitsap. Upon receiving my Principal’s Certificate from the Danforth Educational Leadership Program at the University of Washington, longtime Shelton High School Science teacher Sheryal Balding invited me to join her administrative team at Oakland Bay Junior High School. My family moved to Mason County. Joining the Shelton School District introduced me to a series of new traditions: The weekly Mason County Journal, The Squaxin First Salmon Ceremony, The Skokomish Back to School Bash, Friday night SHS football under the lights, Oysterfest, The Shelton Christmas Parade, The Mason County Forest Festival, The Shelton Track Invitational and Relay for Life.
Throughout my years as an administrator here, Shelton kids in school not only survived but thrived through the generous support of our community members. People we have always turned to such as Police and Fire departments, Mason County General Hospital, Probation services, Businessmen and Businesswomen, Religious organizations, and service organizations such as Rotary, Kiwanis and Lions. For fourteen years, I have witnessed our students grow into their roles as young men and young women through their meaningful participation in our community functions. Now, I see these present-day adults “out in town” playing by the rules of society, working, and successfully serving the community. I am deeply grateful to the Shelton Community for their support.
I now serve as an assistant principal at the revitalized Shelton High School Campus. I know strong schools build strong communities. Indeed, I believe our students are the future fabric of our communities and nation and collectively with community and schools cooperating, our children become our Democracy. It is now that I ask all good citizens to support the Shelton School District Replacement Levy. Vote Yes for Kids!
You can submit your "Email To The Editor" here..
https://www.ifiberonenewsradio.com/site/forms/online_services/oped/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.