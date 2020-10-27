Who is this Bill Martinez? And what does he bring to talk radio? Fair questions. In addition to the obvious Hispanic relationship, Bill has risen from a proven and award-winning broadcast and marketing background that includes major market radio and TV experience from programming to on-air personality, to sales marketing and station management.
It’s this breadth of experience that uniquely positions Bill Martinez as the voice of everyman wanting to realize an unfulfilled dream. “I believe this is why we’re grateful to be an American or are hoping to become a proud citizen of our exceptional country. America is the place where dreams are realized. It’s the fulfillment of that extraordinary God-given potential for everyman that gets me up
each morning,” says Bill.
“I really believe our desire to do great things overwhelms a languishing economy or weak leadership. Our history is filled with exceptional testimonials of how American industry, individually and corporately overwhelmed the odds and were successful in spite of the circumstances. Maybe, for a season, too many have succumbed to the lure of a source outside themselves that can do it for them.
Deep down, we know the truth.” And it’s that truth that is resonating in the hearts of everyman who engages Bill Martinez Live.
“Our show is about advancing the greater cause for our country and every American Citizen by empowering our listeners with truth and knowledge that will effect the real change we all believe in, in ourselves, our families, neighborhoods, country and world. This may sound grand, but why not? It’s time for America to Dream even bigger dreams.
