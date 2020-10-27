Eat! Drink! Smoke! is a two-hour weekly program that combines good times and good friends. Looking to step away from the madness of the week, Eat! Drink! Smoke! talks about and reviews fine cigars, excellent bourbon and interesting food. Ok, sometimes the cigars aren’t fine…the bourbon is sometimes awful and the food is just a mess. Award-winning radio host, writer and regular cable news presence Tony Katz, along with everyman Fingers Malloy and a wide array of guests honestly share all their thoughts with humor and expertise.
Conversations include cigar and bourbon reviews, policies that are being introduced across the country that affect shops and restaurants in your town and growing trends to look out for. Distillers and cigar experts call in to share their favorites and educate listeners.
Celebrity friends call in to share their favorites and talk about the news of the day. With over 4 million cigar smokers in the United States who enjoy a cigar at least once a month, growing in diversity, Eat! Drink! Smoke! is the show that reaches your entire audience, whoever they are and wherever they may be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.