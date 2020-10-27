As a successful entrepreneur, author, and advocate for American small business, Neal Asbury has made it his mission to promote American products to world markets and to fight against the inequities practiced by our trading partners with impunity against American manufacturers.
Neal is more than just an advocate for entrepreneurship. As CEO of The Legacy Companies, he has raised millions of dollars to purchase under-performing and undervalued American manufacturers to retain and create jobs at home as well as moving workforces from overseas back to the United States.
Each week on Made in America, Neal gives his insight on the top news stories and their impact on the worlds of entrepreneurship, small business ownership and the overall economy. Unlike other talk hosts or pundits who only look at these issues through the prism of politics, Neal’s analysis takes a non-biased approach based on real life experience in business as an American manufacturer and exporter.
