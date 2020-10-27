For more than 15 years, Chris Markowski has imbued his vision of honesty and equality in hosting The Watchdog On Wall Street radio show. Each week, Chris explains the news coming out of the complex worlds of finance, economics and politics and the impact it will have on everyday Americans.
Chris Markowski’s history on Wall Street reads like a novel with suspense, intrigue, and corruption at the highest levels. Chris started his career by taking a job at an up-and-coming investment firm. Within two years, under his guidance, his initiatives helped increase sales by 1,500% and made the firm #2 on “INC Magazine’s” fastest growing privately held companies list. However, while working and spending significant time in the same water as some of Wall Street’s most notorious “sharks”, Chris discovered how corrupt Wall Street could be.
