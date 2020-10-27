When Radio Was brings listeners the very best of the Golden Age of Radio. Packed with classic performers, iconic characters, and top-flight story-telling, When Radio Was is pure timeless entertainment:
- Detectives and Crime Fighters – Return to the scene of the crime with The Shadow, Sam Spade, The Green Hornet, Gang Busters, Sherlock Holmes, and many more!
- Comedy Classics – Laugh along with the great performers – Jack Benny, Abbott & Costello, Red Skelton, Our Miss Brooks, Burns & Allen and many others!
- Drama, Westerns, Mysteries, Thrillers, Sci-Fi – Enjoy classic western adventure with Hopalong Cassidy, the top stars of Hollywood in Screen Director’s Playhouse, chilling horror in Lights Out, and so much more!
Each broadcast edition of When Radio Was features the shows that have a life of their own. The ones that will be remembered for generations to come. And, our programs have been digitally remastered and restored to provide optimum listener enjoyment.
