OTHELLO - The Capital Press reports that massive French fry maker, McCain Foods, will continue construction on the $300 million expansion of its plant in Othello in October.
The McCain Foods plant expansion was put on hold in April due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The expansion project consists of constructing a 170,000 square-foot plant addition.
The expansion will create 180 new jobs. Industry leaders say, upon completion, the plant is expected to produce over 1 billion pounds of frozen potato products per year making it the “frozen potato products capital of the world.”
McCain Foods said the expansion also brings environmental efficiencies, reducing the facility's carbon footprint while doubling it's production, which they say underlines McCain's commitment to sustainability.
“This investment signals confidence in Washington, its potato growing community and its skilled workforce availability,” said Jeff DeLapp, President, North America. “It quickly follows other McCain capacity investments, helping to meet the continued increasing demand for McCain products and builds toward a strong, sustainable future in manufacturing and agriculture.”
The McCain Foods plant is located on Lee Street in Othello.
