LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Pac-12 has discussed an 11-game regular season played solely against conference opponents as one possibility for keeping college football going this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Southern California coach Clay Helton confirms the idea is one of several scenarios being evaluated by the Pac-12's coaches and administrators. Helton spoke on a video conference call with Stanford coach David Shaw and new Washington State coach Nick Rolovich. Shaw said he doesn't necessarily agree with NCAA President Mark Emmert's belief that college campuses should be open before college sports can resume, saying there are still several possible scenarios.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) - The Baltimore Ravens have signed free agent guard D.J. Fluker. Fluker is expected to compete for the opening on the offensive line created by the retirement of Marshal Yanda. Fluker has 92 games of NFL experience over seven years with three teams, most recently the Seattle Seahawks. He has played primarily at right guard. That's the position Yanda manned for the majority of his 13 seasons before retiring in March. The Ravens announced Monday that Fluker signed a one-year contract.
