SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider said starting linebacker K.J. Wright underwent offseason shoulder surgery and is unsure when he'll be healthy. In an interview with KJR-AM in Seattle, Schneider said it was not a serious surgery and Wright is currently rehabilitating following the procedure. Schneider declined to discuss further details. Wright, who will turn 31 in July, has spent his entire career with the Seahawks after being a fourth-round pick in 2011. Last season Wright started every game of the regular season and playoffs and finished the regular season with a career-high 132 total tackles.
RENTON, Wash. (AP) - The Seattle Seahawks' offensive line will look nothing like it did a year ago this season after the team used a flurry of free agent signings and draft picks to complete an extensive makeover. Seattle used a third-round pick to select LSU guard Damien Lewis during the draft with the idea that he could be a starter this season. The Seahawks had previously landed a bevy of notable free agents, including B.J. Finney, Cedric Ogbuehi and Brandon Shell. They also re-signed veteran Mike Iupati. Gone from last season are D.J. Fluker, Justin Britt and Germain Ifedi.
UNDATED (AP) - Oregon women's basketball star Sabrina Ionescu and Iowa wrestler Spencer Lee shared the Sullivan Award on Wednesday night as the country's top amateur athlete. They are the third co-winners in the 90-year history of the Amateur Athletic Union award, following Coco Miller and Kelly Miller in 1999 and Keenan Reynolds and Breanna Stewart in 2005. The award ceremony was done remotely and streamed on Facebook. The scheduled ceremony at the New York Athletic Club was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.