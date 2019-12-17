PHOENIX (AP) - Damian Lillard scored 27 points and converted a crucial three-point play in the final minute to lead the Portland Trail Blazers over the Phoenix Suns 111-110. Lillard drove straight into the lane and made a layup while crashing into Phoenix's Aron Baynes with 26 seconds left. Baynes was called for a blocking foul and Lillard's free throw put the Blazers up 111-110. Phoenix couldn't score on its final possession as Ricky Rubio's 3-point attempt bounced off the rim. CJ McCollum led the Blazers with 30 points. Kelly Oubre Jr. had 24 for the Suns.
RENTON, Wash. (AP) - The NFL has suspended Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon indefinitely for violating the league's drug policies. Gordon was reinstated by the NFL in August after having been suspended indefinitely in December 2018, missing the final three games of last season for violations of the league's substance abuse policy. A 2012 second-round draft pick by the Cleveland Browns, Gordon was also suspended for the first two games of the 2013 season for a substance-abuse policy violation but still caught 87 passes for nine touchdowns and a league-leading 1,646 yards and was voted to the All-Pro team.
RENTON, Wash. (AP) - The Seattle Seahawks are bound for the playoffs for the eighth time in the past 10 seasons. They wrapped up their playoff spot on Sunday with their win over Carolina and a loss by the Los Angeles Rams. The Seahawks are in position to be the No. 1 seed in the NFC and have home-field advantage. If Seattle wins its final two games, it will be the NFC West champion and at the very least have a first-round bye.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Isaiah White and Takiula Fahrensohn combined for 34 points as Portland held on to beat Florida A&M 66-60 on Monday night. White was 8 of 16 from the floor to total 19 points.
