NEW YORK (AP) - The WNBA has announced its draft will be a virtual event this season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The draft will be held on April 17 as originally scheduled but will be broadcast without players, fans or media in attendance. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert says the league is still looking at different scenarios for the start of the regular season, but notes it could begin before the NBA resumes play. One option for the WNBA could be to move its schedule back with the postponement of the 2020 Olympics. The league was scheduled to go on a month-long break starting July 10 during the Tokyo Games.
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Washington State senior defensive back Bryce Beekman has died. Police in Pullman, Washington, say the 22-year-old Beekman was found dead in his apartment Tuesday afternoon. Police Chief Gary Jenkins says there is no sign of foul play. Jenkins says more information will be released by the Whitman County coroner's office. Beekman started all 13 games last season for Washington State after transferring from Arizona Western College. He was expected to be part of an experienced Washington State secondary going into this season.
