Renton, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks will be represented in the 2021 Pro Bowl by seven players, the NFL announced this evening. S Jamal Adams, LB Bobby Wagner and QB Russell Wilson earn repeat honors with four first-timers joining them in special teamer Nick Bellore, S Quandre Diggs, WR DK Metcalf and LS Tyler Ott. It is the Seahawks largest contingent of players since sending seven after the 2017 season.
In his first season with Seattle, Adams earns his third-consecutive Pro Bowl nod. Despite missing four games, he ranks third on the team with 72 tackles with a team-leading and career-high 9.5 sacks. That sack total is the NFL record for sacks by a defensive back in a single-season and his 21.5 sacks since 2017 lead the NFL.
Diggs teams with Adams in Seattle's secondary to help it rank tied for seventh in the NFL with 13 interceptions behind his four interceptions (T4th NFL).
Following a strong rookie season, Metcalf has become one of the best receivers this season as he ranks fourth in the NFL with 1,223 yards, fifth with 10 receiving touchdowns and second with a 16.5 receiving average. He became the third player in franchise history to post a 1,200-yard season and needs 65 yards to break Steve Largent's 1985 record for most yards in a single-season in franchise history with 1,288.
This will be Wagner's seventh-consecutive trip to the Pro Bowl in his nine NFL seasons. Wagner leads the team and ranks sixth in the NFL with 126 tackles and posted his ninth-consecutive 100-tackle season, extending his own franchise record and became the third player since 2000 to achieve that mark. Wagner's 1,198 tackles since 2012 are the most in the NFL and a franchise-record.
Wilson is a Pro Bowler for the eighth time in his nine-year career. The holder of numerous NFL and franchise records, Wilson is the winningest quarterback in NFL history through nine seasons (96), the only quarterback with a winning record in each of his first nine seasons in NFL history and holds at least 26 major franchise records for a quarterback in his career. He has started every game played with 157 straight (142 regular season, 15 postseason) and his regular season starts are the second-longest active streak in the NFL.
Bellore, tied for third in the NFL with 12 special teams tackles, and Ott's consistent snapping duties lead a strong Seahawks special teams unit as Jason Myers has converted a franchise-record 31-consecutive field goals with Michael Dickson ranking first in the NFL in punts inside the 20 (27), second in punt average (49.4) and fourth in net average (44.1).
