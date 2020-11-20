PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Washington State starting quarterback Jayden de Laura has tested positive for COVID-19 and won't play in Saturday's game at Stanford, according to a published report Friday.
The Spokesman-Review said de Laura might also miss the Nov. 27 game against Washington if he is placed in a 14-day quarantine.
Sports information director Bill Stevens declined to comment on the report Friday.
Redshirt sophomore Cammon Cooper and redshirt freshman Gunner Cruz are listed as backups to de Laura on the team's depth chart. Neither has ever taken a snap in a game for the Cougars (1-1).
De Laura, a freshman from Honolulu, has played well in his first two games as the team's starting quarterback, throwing for four touchdowns and one interception and rushing for another touchdown. He is the first true freshman to start a season opener in program history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.