UNDATED (AP) - All-Star outfielder Charlie Blackmon of the Colorado Rockies has become the first Major League Baseball player identified as having tested positive for the coronavirus. A person familiar with Blackmon's situation confirmed the test result to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement.
The Denver Post first reported Blackmon's condition, saying Tuesday that three Rockies players had tested positive. The Post reported Blackmon tested positive last week after workouts at Coors Field in Denver. The newspaper said the Rockies then closed the ballpark, following MLB protocol.
The Philadelphia Phillies have said seven players have tested positive for the virus without identifying any of them.
A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that several players and staff members of the Toronto Blue Jays have tested positive. The Blue Jays closed their training facility last Friday in Dunedin, Florida, after a player showed symptoms consistent with the virus.
Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said a few players have tested positive for COVID-19. Dipoto declined to specify the number of players or if they are part of Seattle's 40-man roster. Dipoto said they have all been asymptomatic.
And Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila says one player and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19. He didn't identify them during a video conference. He said the player was living in Florida but wasn't working out at the team's spring training facilities in Lakeland.
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has imposed a 60-game season that will begin either July 23 or 24. It remains unclear where the Blue Jays plan to hold their training camp and play home games this summer.
In other developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic:
-The return of Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon has been delayed after he tested positive for the coronavirus. And Sacramento Kings forward Jabari Parker announced he has been dealing with the virus as well. Both say they expect to be with their teams when the season resumes in Central Florida next month. All 22 NBA teams that will be part of the resumed season began mandated testing Tuesday.
- The New York City Marathon scheduled for Nov. 1 has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. New York Road Runners announced the cancellation of the world's largest marathon Wednesday after coordinating with the mayor's office and deciding the race posed too many health and safety concerns for runners, volunteers, spectators and others. Last year's marathon included a world record 53,640 finishers. Entrants for the 2020 race will be offered a full refund of their entry fee or a guaranteed entry to either the 2021, 2022 or 2023 marathon. The 2021 New York City Marathon is scheduled for Nov. 7.
- The caddies for Graeme McDowell and Brooks Koepka (KEHP'-kuh) have tested positive for the coronavirus, and both major champions have decided to withdraw from the Travelers Championship. Both say they are withdrawing to protect the rest of the field. McDowell says it feels like the snowball is getting bigger. This is the PGA Tour's third week back after being shut down for three months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first week came off without a hitch. Nick Watney last week became the first player to test positive.
- A person with knowledge of the situation says All-Star forward Nikola Jokic (NEE'-koh-lah YOH'-kich) of the Denver Nuggets has tested positive for the coronavirus and is quarantining in his native Serbia. Jokic is expected to be back in Denver long before the team leaves for the Disney complex for the restart of the NBA season next month.
- The return of Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon has been delayed after he tested positive for the coronavirus. Brogdon issued a statement through the team, saying he was in quarantine, feeling well and expects to rejoin his teammates in Orlando for the resumption of the season next month. Brogdon used the March stoppage of play to recover from a leg and hip muscle injury that kept him out of games and recently told reporters he was ready to play.
- The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health says Santa Anita had 17 people test positive for the coronavirus during its recently completed meet. The Arcadia, California, racetrack was on Monday's list of nonresidential settings with five or more confirmed cases of the disease. The track's meet ended Sunday.
- Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore will open Thursday for wagering on simulcast horse races. Fans will be required to wear masks, maintain social distancing and follow safety protocols to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Pimlico is scheduled to host the Preakness on Oct. 3. Nearby Laurel Park remains closed to the general public.
- The Berlin Marathon has been canceled following months of uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers say "after extensive examination and various discussions" they were not able to find a later date. Authorities in Germany have blocked the hosting of major events through October.
- The University of Connecticut has decided to eliminate four athletic teams as it deals with an expected budget deficit driven by issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. UConn's president told the Board of Trustees today the school will reduce the number of sports it supports from 24 to 20, eliminating its men's cross country, men's swimming and diving, men's tennis and women's rowing teams after the 2020-21 academic year.
- The University of Northern Colorado will discontinue the men's and women's tennis programs as part of a cost-saving effort due to budget shortfalls created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The school located in Greeley, Colorado, will now sponsor 17 intercollegiate athletic programs, including nine women's sports.
