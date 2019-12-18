Renton, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks will be represented in the 2020 Pro Bowl by two starters in linebacker Bobby Wagner and quarterback Russell Wilson, the NFL announced this evening.
This will be Wagner's sixth-consecutive trip to the Pro Bowl in his eight NFL seasons. Wagner leads the team and ranks second in the NFL with 139 tackles, the sixth-most in franchise history in a single-season. This season he became the franchise's all-time leading tackler and posted his eighth-consecutive 100-tackle season, extending his own franchise record. Wagner's 1,053 tackles since 2012 are the second-most in the NFL and he set the franchise-mark for most tackles in a single-game with a career-high 19 vs. New Orleans (9/22).
Wilson is a Pro Bowler for the seventh time in his eight-year career. The holder of numerous NFL and franchise records, Wilson needs one more regular season win to break a tie with Tom Brady for the most wins in a quarterback's first eight seasons in NFL history with 87 victories, needs 103 passing yards to become the franchise's all-time leader with 29,435, and 38 rushing yards to become the fifth quarterback in NFL history to rush for 4,000.
This season, he joined Peyton Manning as the only players in NFL history to pass for 3,000 yards and 20-plus touchdowns in each of their first eight NFL seasons and became the first quarterback in NFL history to post a winning record in his first eight seasons. Wilson has started every game played (139) and his streak of 126 consecutive starts is the second-longest active streak among quarterbacks.
The Seahawks have seven alternates to the Pro Bowl; tackle Duane Brown, running back Chris Carson, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, safety Quandre Diggs, cornerback Shaquill Griffin, guard Mike Iupati and wide receiver Tyler Lockett. The player would be named to the team if a selected member of the squad cannot participate.
The 2020 Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, January 26, 2020 and televised live on ESPN at noon PT from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.