In September 2018, Central Mason Fire & EMS purchased Mason County Medic One, a private ambulance company, and has continued to provide Advanced Life Support for a majority of Mason County. Over the past 15 months, Central Mason has doubled in size with significant increases in call volume. Although these increases have brought positive changes to Central Mason, the Board of Commissioners want to take Central Mason in a new direction.
During the regularly scheduled Board of Commissioners meeting held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 the Board of Commissioners offered Fire Chief Tim McKern a retirement package. At that time, Chief McKern asked the Board of Commissioners to place him on Administrative Leave for two weeks, ending January 22, 2020.
The Board of Commissioners along with Administration and the staff of CMFE are committed to maintaining business as usual for all staff our citizens. At this time, Deputy Chief Patti has been temporarily appointed by the Board of Commissioners as the Interim Fire Chief of Central Mason.
