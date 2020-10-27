Shelton, WA — An early morning house fire destroyed an older single-family residence, but a near-by garage and its contents were saved from the flames.
The fire was reported as 6:44 am and the first-arriving unit was on-scene 5 minutes later, reported a “heavily involved” residential structure. A separate metal garage building was located within 2 feet of the burning house, but fire crews concentrated on saving that building and its’ contents.
Damage to the Beverly Boulevard home is listed as a total loss. Fire investigators and Shelton Police Department are working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.
Fire Districts #4 and 11 assisted Central Mason Fire, along with Shelton Police on this incident.
